SINGAPORE - Leading brokerage CGS-CIMB Securities is eyeing a dual listing in Singapore and Malaysia as early as 2023, chief executive Carol Fong told the Straits Times.

The Singapore-based firm, a joint venture between China Galaxy Securities (CGS) and CIMB Group, holds a portfolio that includes retail broking, institutional equities and wealth management. Ms Fong said the company aims to have a valuation of around $1 billion at its listing.