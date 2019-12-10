Central banks gobbling up 20% of global gold supply in shift away from US dollar: Goldman

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Central banks are consuming a fifth of the global supply of gold, signaling a shift away from the US dollar that's bolstering the case for owning bullion, according to Goldman Sachs Group.

"De-dollarization in central banks - demand from central banks for gold is biggest since the Nixon era, eating up 20 per cent of global supply," Jeff Currie, the head of global commodities research at Goldman, said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Monday (Dec 9). "I am going to like gold better than bonds because the bonds won't reflect that de-dollarization."

Last week, Goldman analysts including Sabine Schels said investors should diversify their long-term bond holdings with gold, citing "fear-driven demand" for the precious metal.

Bullion climbed to a six-year high in September as the Federal Reserve cut borrowing costs and the total pile of debt yielding less than zero climbed to a record US$17 trillion, boosting the appeal of non-interest bearing gold.

Hedge funds and other large speculators boosted their bullish bets on the precious metal by 8.9 per cent in the week ended Dec 3, government data showed on Friday. That's the biggest gain since late September.

"Gold cannot fully replace government bonds in a portfolio, but the case to reallocate a portion of normal bond exposure to gold is as strong as ever," Goldman said in a note on Friday. "We still see upside in gold as late cycle concerns and heightened political uncertainty will likely support investment demand" for bullion as a defensive asset.

Gold has fallen about 6 per cent from its peak in September in the spot market. The precious metal rose 0.1 per cent to close at US$1,461.68 an ounce at 5pm in New York.

While Goldman said the correction in bullion prices has further room to run, the bank is still sticking to its forecast prices will climb to US$1,600 over the next year.