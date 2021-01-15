CDP account holders can use SingPass to view their stock portfolios from Feb 1

SINGAPORE - Central Depository (CDP) account holders will soon be able to use SingPass to view their securities portfolios and access account statements on the CDP Internet investor portal.

From Feb 1, all Singaporeans and permanent residents with active individual and joint CDP securities accounts can access CDP Internet with their SingPass, said CDP in an e-mail to investors on Thursday (Jan 14).

This service is available by default. Work pass holders who are eligible for SingPass can also use the same service by the middle of this year.

Meanwhile, corporates, trustees and foreigners may apply to access CDP Internet with their user ID.

"We strongly encourage all account holders to access CDP Internet using SingPass," said Mr Nico Torchetti, head of operations and market services at the Singapore Exchange, which operates the CDP.

The move comes amid Singapore's push to allow people to have easier access to their personal financial information.

Starting last month, Singaporeans can view their funds and investments on a single online platform instead of having to visit each bank's or government agency's website.

This is made possible by the Singapore Financial Data Exchange, or SGFinDex, a digital infrastructure that rides on SingPass.

For now, there are seven participating banks - Citibank, POSB and DBS Bank, HSBC, Maybank, OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and UOB.

Banks have tapped SGFinDex to offer financial planning services on their respective platforms.

Users can also retrieve data from three government agencies - the Central Provident Fund, the Housing Board and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore - via MyInfo, the Government's one-stop data platform.

Information on insurance policies and CDP stock holdings will be included in the next phase of SGFinDex.