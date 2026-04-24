CDL hotel unit sees board reshuffle with two new directors, four exits

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The hotel subsidiary of CDL says the new directors will add strength to the board's commercial and strategic capabilities.

SINGAPORE – The hotel subsidiary of property developer City Developments Limited (CDL) announced on April 24 that two new directors have been appointed, a day after CDL said that three directors quit the hotel unit in a filing on the Singapore Exchange.

Two new directors joined the Millennium & Copthorne Hotels board on March 27 – Sir David Michels and Sir Howard Panter.

They both bring extensive international experience across hospitality, large-scale operations and customer-focused businesses, and will further strengthen the board’s commercial and strategic capabilities, a statement from Millennium Hotels and Resorts said.

The statement added that this is part of a broader board renewal and alignment across CDL Group.

In 2026, four directors stepped down from the board of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

Mr David Hassan, who stepped down as director in March, remain s as company secretary and interim group general counsel.

Three other directors – Ms Wong Ai Ai, Mr Daniel Desbaillets and Ms Jenny Young – stepped down on April 22. These CDL directors were appointed to the Millennium & Copthorne Hotels board in 2025.

“With the (Millennium & Copthorne Hotels) board now strengthened, they have stepped down to focus on their responsibilities on the CDL board and its committees,” the statement said.

CDL group executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng said: “We would like to thank the four directors for their dedication and valuable contributions.

“With the new directors who have now come onboard to expand and strengthen our board, we are confident that these changes will support the group’s continued growth and development as part of our ongoing renewal.”

Mr Kwek also remains the executive chairman of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels. His son Sherman Kwek is the group chief executive officer of CDL.

Who are the two new directors:

Sir David Michels

Sir David is a veteran in the international hospitality sector, with extensive experience across hotel operations, asset management and corporate leadership.

He has held senior executive and board roles in several leading global hotel groups. He was the managing director of Hilton UK and eventually was appointed chairman of the Group.

He has also held a number of prominent non-executive and senior independent roles, including deputy chairman of Marks & Spencer and deputy chairman of easyJet.

Sir Howard Panter

Sir Howard is a prominent entrepreneur and theatre producer. He is the co-founder of the Ambassador Theatre Group, which operates venues such as the Apollo Victoria theatre in London where Wicked is currently playing.

He brings experience in large-scale venue operations, international partnerships and creative industries.

He i s also a member of the development board of the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art (LAMDA), and a former chairman of the Rambert Dance Company.

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Board