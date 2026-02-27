CDL triples 2025 profit to $629.7 million, shares jump 3.5%

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - City Developments Limited (CDL) tripled its net profit for 2025 on the back of strong residential sales in Singapore and the sale of its 50.1 per cent stake in South Beach mixed-use development in the second half of the year.

For the second half year ended Dec 31, the hotel and property group’s net profit soared 374 per cent to $538.5 million from $113.5 million in the same period a year ago.

This boosted its full-year 2025 earnings to $629.7 million, up 213 per cent from $201.3 million in 2024.

CDL shares jumped after its results announcement on feb 27, with the counter up 33 cents, or 3.5 per cent, to $9.69 at 9.10am.

The stronger bottom-line was driven by robust residential sales in Singapore and strong capital recycling gains, notably from the sale of its stake in South Beach.

At $1.38 billion, the stake sale was about 3 per cent premium over South Beach’s valuation of $2.67 billion, and was one of CDL’s largest divestments. CDL made $473.1 million in gains from the deal.

Revenue for the first six months of 2025 grew 11.1 per cent to $1.9 billion, and for the full year it expanded 9.7 per cent to $3.59 billion.

Property development was the largest contributor to revenue growth.

The increase was supported by higher contributions from Singapore projects such as The Myst, Norwood Grand and Union Square Residences, the sale of the Ransome’s Wharf site in London’s Battersea area, and the office component of Suzhou Hong Leong City Center in China.

The board proposed a final dividend per share of 25 cents per share, payable on May 19.

Together with a special interim dividend of three cents paid in September 2025, total dividend for 2025 comes to 28 cents per share, representing a 40 per cent dividend payout ratio.