CDL first-half profit sinks 99.1% to $3.1 m on Covid-19 hit

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - City Developments Limited (CDL) saw earnings plunge in the first half-year as the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic "severely impacted" across its property and hotels businesses.

Net profit for the six months to end-June fell 99.1 per cent to $3.1 million, from $362 million for the same period last year, CDL said on Thursday (Aug 13).

This resulted in a first-half loss per share of 0.4 cent, based on a net loss of $3.3 million recorded after deducting preference dividends of $6.4 million paid on June 30, 2020. CDL posted earnings per share of 39.2 cents for the corresponding period last year.

Revenue for the first-half fell 32.8 per cent to $1.07 billion, from $1.6 billion a year ago. The decline was seen across all business segments, but with hotel operations accounting for 82 per cent of the drop in revenue.

CDL had on May 12 declared a non-cumulative 1.94 cents per share preference dividend to holders of its preference shares for the Dec 31, 2019, to June 29, 2020 period. The preference dividend was paid on June 30, 2020.

For the corresponding period last year, CDL paid out a special interim dividend of six cents per ordinary share, along with a preference dividend of 1.94 cents per preference share.

CDL executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng said the group's hotel operations continue to face pressures in the subsequent quarters, although its property development and investment properties segments have remained relatively resilient.

"Despite the uncertainties, we are confident that with the eventual pent-up demand for travel, the road to recovery will be accelerated, especially when a vaccine for Covid-19 is likely to be available next year," Mr Kwek said.

CDL group chief executive Sherman Kwek said a thorough review is ongoing for the hotels segment, while keeping a close watch for signs of improvement in global travel sentiment.

CDL's earnings were mainly dragged by hotel operations posting a pre-tax loss of $208.2 million, which included $33.9 million of impairment losses made in view of the current pandemic.

As at end-June, 28 per cent of the group's 152 hotels worldwide were temporarily closed and those that remained open were operating at much lower occupancies. In constant currency, global hotel revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell by 56.6 per cent to $60.30 from $139.10 a year ago, while global occupancy dropped to 39.4 per cent from 72.2 per cent.

Shares of CDL closed at $8.34 on Wednesday, down $0.01 or 0.1 per cent.