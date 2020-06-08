CDL aims to conserve as it constructs

Property giant City Developments (CDL) said keeping sustainability at the forefront remains a cornerstone of its business, especially given the unusual circumstances sparked by the pandemic.

Chief sustainability officer Esther An said: "Ever since 1995, we have strongly embodied our corporate ethos of conserving as we construct, and sustainability has long been an integral part of CDL's culture.

"Green buildings, sustainability integration and reduction of our carbon footprint will continue to remain our top priorities."

She added that CDL has prioritised providing relief and support not only to vulnerable communities amid the outbreak but also to tenants and the larger community.

The firm has committed around $30 million in property tax and rental rebates, while granting more flexibility in rental payments to tenants facing severe cash flow issues.

It has also donated $400,000 to The Invictus Fund administered by Singapore's Community Chest to benefit vulnerable individuals, and contributed $88,000 to workers carrying out its development projects.



City Developments' (CDL) electric vehicle charging station at Republic Plaza. Carbon footprint reduction is one of CDL's top priorities. PHOTO: CDL



Ms An said: "In addition, we are currently embarking on several initiatives to enhance the sustainability aspects of our operations, stakeholder engagement and supply chain management.

"These include a long-term strategic plan for healthier buildings in our developments, a review of measures to improve the living conditions of our contractors' workers at on-site quarters, and collaborating with the relevant agencies to build knowledge on green buildings and quality constructions."