Cathay Pacific posts best first-half profit since 2010 on strong demand

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The Hong Kong carrier has been among the biggest beneficiaries of the Iran war as travellers rerouted away from Gulf hubs.

HONG KONG - Cathay Pacific Airways reported on Aug 5 its best first-half profit since 2010 as strong passenger and cargo demand and a one-time gain from its Air China stake offset higher fuel prices.

The Hong Kong flagship carrier’s net profit rose 71 per cent to HK$6.24 billion (S$1 billion) for the six months ended June 30, the second-highest in its history for the period.

The airline in July forecast a first-half profit in the range of HK$6 billion to HK$6.5 billion.

“Looking ahead, summer travel demand going into the third quarter is looking strong,” Cathay chairman Guy Bradley said in a statement. “We remain cautiously optimistic for the rest of the year, subject to developments in the Middle East situation and other macroeconomic factors.”

Cathay’s revenue climbed 25.3 per cent to HK$68 billion, while its profit margin grew to 9.2 per cent from 6.7 per cent.

The Hong Kong carrier has been among the biggest beneficiaries of Middle East disruptions as travellers rerouted away from Gulf hubs, though those tailwinds have faded in recent months as Gulf carriers restore flights and compete more aggressively on price.

Cathay’s strong results come against a challenging cost backdrop as the broader aviation industry grapples with a spike in jet fuel prices due to the Iran war.

Jet fuel prices are forecast to average US$152 per barrel in 2026, nearly 70 per cent above 2025 levels, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Cathay said its jet fuel costs had almost doubled in the second quarter relative to the first quarter, though the increase was partially offset by fuel surcharges.

“We expect the impact of elevated fuel prices will continue for the rest of the year and we remain alert to the changing geopolitical and market situation,” Bradley said.

Rival Singapore Airlines posted its first quarterly loss since 2022 in the three months ended June 30 despite record revenue, weighed down by high fuel prices and losses from Air India. REUTERS