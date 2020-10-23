Cathay Pacific in tighter spot than SIA, say analysts

HONG KONG • They are both critically important to their domestic economies, highly regarded by customers and very much reliant on international travel. They are also in deep financial strife and shedding thousands of jobs because of the coronavirus crisis.

Cathay Pacific Airways and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have stood out for over half a century as aviation powerhouses, prestigious brands atop a lucrative market fuelled by Asia's economic boom.

The pandemic has severely hurt the pair, but Hong Kong-based Cathay is likely in a tougher spot, analysts say.

Cathay announced on Wednesday that it is laying off nearly 6,000 people and eliminating 2,600 vacant positions, which, when combined, amount to about 24 per cent of its total workforce.

It is also shuttering regional airline Cathay Dragon and redoing contracts for pilots and cabin crew.

The goal is to reduce unsustainable cash burn by HK$500 million (S$87.6 million) a month.

"In these straitened times, we must focus on a single world-leading premium travel brand - Cathay Pacific - complemented by a single low-cost leisure travel brand - HK Express," Cathay chairman Patrick Healy said on Wednesday, referring to the budget carrier that the company acquired last year.

Cathay's shedding of jobs follows SIA saying last month that it was cutting 20 per cent of its workforce, or 4,300 positions, not long after it raised $11 billion from a rights issue and loans.

Cathay also raised billions of dollars in a restructuring exercise in June that, among other things, resulted in the Hong Kong government getting a stake and two observer seats on its board.

Investors welcomed Cathay's announcement on Wednesday - the company's shares climbed as much as 6.6 per cent in Hong Kong.

"The worst could be over for Cathay with this restructuring," said Mr K. Ajith, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian in Singapore, who raised his rating on the company to "buy".

Yet, the outlook remains challenging at best, with Cathay warning that it will be operating at well under 50 per cent of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity next year. And that is its most optimistic scenario.

SIA is in a better position because its staff costs are about 20 per cent lower than Cathay's, said Mr Ajith, who has a "hold" recommendation on SIA's shares.

"We're expecting Singapore Airlines' earnings to show some improvement in the fiscal-year second quarter, while for Cathay, it will be in the first half," he said. "This improvement in earnings for Cathay will be driven by its cargo business."

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Passenger numbers have dwindled alarmingly at both Cathay and SIA, which are more vulnerable than most during this crisis as they do not have any domestic market to help fill some of the void left by the lack of international travel due to border closures.

"The future remains highly uncertain," Mr Healy said on Wednesday. "This crisis is deeper and the road to recovery slower and more patchy than anyone thought possible just a few short months ago."

When SIA announced its job cuts last month, including at its SilkAir and Scoot units, its chief executive Goh Choon Phong said it was not clear which airlines globally would survive.

Singapore's flagship carrier initially managed to resist job losses, thanks to aid from a government job-support scheme. Like Cathay, SIA dominates the aviation industry in its home market, with the sector supporting more than 12 per cent of the country's gross domestic product and 375,000 jobs.

CHINA PRESSURE

Beyond the similarities lies a striking difference: Cathay has to balance its Hong Kong roots with its ties to Beijing.

The airline was criticised by China last year after its staff took part in anti-government rallies, and then it faced a backlash for acquiescing to Chinese demands.

More broadly, the unrest in Hong Kong meant Cathay was stuck with a slump in revenue prior to the pandemic as people refrained from travelling to the city.

Cathay issued profit warnings towards the end of last year and said, even then, that the short-term outlook was challenging and uncertain.

"Hong Kong itself seems to be losing its importance and relevance in the greater scheme of things for China, and discontent there is hurting its long-held reputation as a good, stable place to do business," said Mr Sanjiv Kapoor, a former head of strategy and commercial operations at Vistara, the Indian affiliate of SIA.

The rise of Chinese carriers also complicates Cathay's position as they are capable of engaging in price wars and could reduce the relevance of Hong Kong as a hub with their direct flights from the mainland to the United States and Europe.

While the Singapore Government guarantees that its flagship carrier will not collapse, Cathay has to deal with extra geopolitical challenges as China dictates rules on land, sea and air, said Mr Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation consultant Endau Analytics in Malaysia.

"I'm not as optimistic as the airline's chairman that the cuts - large as they appear - will suffice to get through Covid-19 in one piece," he said. "I would bet my money that Singapore Airlines will come out of this stronger."

BLOOMBERG