Cathay Pacific flags first-half loss of $1.8 billion with travel demand battered

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways expects a first-half net loss of HK$9.9 billion (S$1.8 billion), including impairment charges on 16 planes, the airline said on Friday (July 17), as the coronavirus pandemic crushed travel demand.

Earlier, the airline had flagged a "substantial" first-half loss and that it had burned through cash of HK$2.5 billion to HK$3 billion each month since February.

The first-half loss estimate compares to a profit of HK$1.347 billion profit in the first half of 2019, before widespread anti-government protests and the virus withered demand.