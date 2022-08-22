Carrefour to freeze prices on 100 products to tackle inflation

PARIS (REUTERS) - French supermarket retailer Carrefour says it will freeze the prices on 100 of its products to help French people tackle soaring inflation in the country.

Carrefour's move follows that of other leading French companies which have also taken steps to help the country's consumers deal with the record inflation, following pressure from President Emmanuel Macron's government.

In July, French oil major TotalEnergies and shipping giant CMA CGM announced further steps to cut prices. TotalEnergies said it would reduce fuel prices at its service stations across France from Sept 1 until the end of the year, while CMA CGM said it would cut shipping fees by €750 (S$1,050) per container for imports to France from Asia.

Carrefour said it would be freezing prices until Nov 30 on a variety of products, ranging from food items to healthcare products and clothing.

Data published earlier this month showed that French inflation stood at a record level of 6.8 per cent in July.

Inflation has surged across the world following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the war driving up energy prices.