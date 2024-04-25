Carrefour ramps up price cuts to boost French sales

PARIS - Supermarket giant Carrefour is spending more on price cuts as it tries to win back market share, the company said on April 24 as it announced a slight dip in sales in its core market of France.

Supermarkets across Europe have been under strain as inflation drives consumers to cut back on groceries and seek bargains at discount chains. In France, Carrefour faces tough competition from market leader Leclerc, a private company.

“The objective is to gain market share, obviously without starting a price war,” finance chief Matthieu Malige told analysts on a call.

Inflation is still putting pressure on consumers’ disposable income, resulting in falling sales volumes, he added, saying that he hopes volumes will turn positive again later 2024.

Price inflation in Europe should stabilise at “low single-digit” levels for the rest of 2024, Mr Malige said.

Squeezed shoppers have also been trading down from big consumer brands to cheaper supermarket brands, and Carrefour said its own-brand products accounted for 37 per cent of food sales in the first quarter, up from 35 per cent a year ago.

Carrefour stuck to its 2024 targets for higher profits after improving sales in Brazil and hyperinflation in Argentina helped boost overall sales growth in the first quarter.

The company also increased its planned cost-cutting for 2024 by €200 million (S$291.4 million) to €1.2 billion, and Mr Malige said the extra savings would be used to invest in price cuts.

Sales reached €22.156 billion, marking like-for-like growth of 13.5 per cent, an improvement from 10.2 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, and ahead of analysts’ expectations.

In France, Carrefour’s hypermarket sales were down 1.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2024 compared with a 0.3 per cent rise in the fourth quarter of 2023. Sales in France overall were down 0.4 per cent.

In Brazil, the group’s second-largest market, sales rose 1.3 per cent in the quarter, helped by the continued ramp-up of the Grupo BIG stores following their conversion and good performance at the Atacadao cash-and-carry stores. REUTERS