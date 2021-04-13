Caring, fun culture helps S'pore firm build cohesive team

SINGAPORE - The building industry may be seen as a tough, traditional working environment. But Sunray Woodcraft Construction has overcome that with a caring and fun culture.

About two-thirds of its more than 1,400 Singapore workers are under 40. The company works with the Building and Construction Authority, Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities to offer scholarships and attract young talent.

And it has teamed up with Yellow Ribbon Singapore to provide job opportunities for former offenders.

Founded in 1987, the home-grown firm builds and installs furniture, fittings and interior structures for venues such as hotels, restaurants, offices, museums and integrated resorts.

Sunray's director of human resources (HR), Mr Chan Earn Meng, said the firm runs its own innovation think-tank for staff to allow them to experiment with the latest trends in construction technology.

He added: "We maintain a strong Sunray family culture, where employees regularly meet the chief executive and the senior leaders for coffee and lunch sessions. In these dialogue sessions, the management gets close to the ground and the employees are better in touch with the direction of the company."

The business was hit hard by the pandemic - with practically no revenue from April to September last year - and the management had to implement pay cuts and forced leave. But Mr Chan said the firm also distributed care packs to employees and gave special attention to those who needed financial help.

Regular meetings between HR and project teams also continued virtually.

Long-serving employee Joanne Sew, 49, said that while it took a lot of effort to get used to working from home, staff were able to adapt and perform to the expected standard due to mutual trust.



Sunray Woodcraft Construction CEO Connie Wu (in pink dress) with her employees. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



Over her 25 years with the firm, she has risen from a junior quantity surveyor to associate contract director.

"Sunray does not pigeonhole us, and gives us many opportunities to experiment and excel at every task. While it is not easy, I am grateful for new learning opportunities every day," she said.

"It feels great to see Sunray projects all around Singapore, and in other parts of the world too. I am always excited to show off Sunray's achievements to my family and friends."