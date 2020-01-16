CapitaLand to manage Bugis Village and Bugis Street, plans new retail concepts for area

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand has won the tender for the integrated management of Bugis Village and Bugis Street, and is exploring plans for new retail concepts for the area including a day-to-night market and a retail incubator.

The award has an initial tenancy term of three years starting from April 1 this year. The lease may be renewed for a further two terms of 3 years each, and a final term not extending beyond March 30, 2030.

Existing tenants at Bugis Village and Bugis Street can continue to operate under CapitaLand for a year at the prevailing rent until March 31, 2021, Singapore's biggest landlord said in a media release on Thursday (Jan 16).

The integrated Bugis Village and Bugis Street is located next to Bugis+ and opposite Bugis Junction, both malls owned by the CapitaLand group and linked to Bugis MRT Interchange Station.

The tender was jointly awarded by the Singapore Land Authority, Singapore Tourism Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority. The project has a proposed retail net lettable area (NLA) of about 195,000 square feet (sq ft).

The bid was evaluated using the price-quality method, which took into consideration the quality of the proposal in enhancing the vibrancy of the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct, price and the bidder's experience and track record, among other criteria.

To enhance the connectivity of Bugis Village and Bugis Street, CapitaLand is exploring a new link bridge connecting Bugis Street to Bugis+ to provide visitors with sheltered access from Bugis MRT station.

It is also exploring plans for new retail concepts for the integrated Bugis Village and Bugis Street that will complement existing offerings in the area. These include a day-to-night market, a retail incubator and shared economy spaces such as co-living and co-working areas.

A section of the revamped Bugis Village and Bugis Street will be turned into a hub offering established brands and new entrants a retail incubator space to innovate new ways of creating curated brand experiences or pilot new concepts.

To add on to the retail experience, a series of loose and colourful container boxes with open display areas will be introduced, said CapitaLand.

"This is a modern interpretation of street markets where tourists and shoppers enjoy memorable encounters with trendy Instagrammable bites, quirky gifts and trending fashion accessories," it said.

The company added that homegrown heritage brand names will be invited to launch experiential concept stores and cuisine unique to Bugis.

"Diners can learn about local favourites and try their hands at making these dishes on the spot or take home a piece of Singapore's food culture with products like laksa paste or bak kut teh soup packs," said the company.

Mr Keith Tan, STB chief executive, said: "The Bugis Village and Bugis Street site is a key landmark in the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct. The new ideas and concepts by CapitaLand will enhance the street market concept and make the entire district more vibrant and interesting for locals and tourists. This supports the government's ongoing efforts to rejuvenate various areas in Singapore."

CapitaLand's plans for the area are subject to change and pending authority approval.

Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia, residential & retail, said: "Our bid for the integrated management of Bugis Village and Bugis Street is in line with CapitaLand's precinct strategy to rejuvenate and maximise synergy in areas where we have an existing network and competitive advantage.

The addition of Bugis Village and Bugis Street, will raise CapitaLand's retail NLA in the precinct to over 800,000 sq ft, enabling it to scale up cross-marketing opportunities, said Mr Tay.