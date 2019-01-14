CapitaLand to buy Temasek's Ascendas-Singbridge in $11b deal, creating Asia's biggest diversified property group

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand is acquiring Temasek's subsidiary Ascendas-Singbridge (ASB) in a $11 billion deal aimed at creating Asia's largest diversified real estate group.

After the transaction, CapitaLand's combined total assets under management (AUM) will exceed $116 billion, and cover asset classes such as logistics/business parks, industrial, lodging, commercial, retail and residential. In addition, the group will surpass CapitaLand's 2020 AUM target of $100 billion, putting it among the top 10 real estate investment managers in the world.

Under the terms of the agreement, Temasek will receive $6 billion, which will be satisfied half in cash and half in new CapitaLand shares, boosting Temasek's ownership of CapitaLand from around 40.8 per cent to about 51 per cent upon the close of the transaction.

The shares will be priced at $3.50 apiece, representing a premium of 11.3 per cent, or about $0.36, over CapitaLand's one-month volume-weighted average price of $3.1447. The consideration takes into account the adjusted net asset value of ASB, which includes the value of its fund management platform and the trading value of its three sponsored listed trusts.

Headquartered in Singapore, ASB's business presence spans 11 countries including Singapore, China, India, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Over 80 per cent of ASB's $23.6 billion AUM is in business spaces. Its flagship projects include Singapore Science Park and Changi Business Park in Singapore, International Tech Park Bangalore and International Tech Park Chennai in India, as well as Dalian Ascendas IT Park and Singapore Hangzhou Science and Tech Park in China.

The proposed transaction will have to be approved by CapitaLand's independent shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting, expected to be convened by first-half 2019.