CapitaLand raises US$391.3m in first close of discretionary property equity fund

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand has raised US$391.3 million (S$530.4 million) for its first discretionary real estate equity fund, CapitaLand Asia Partners I (CAP I).

Investors include institutional investors such as pension funds, insurance companies and financial institutions from Asia and Europe, the real estate group said on Monday.

It is the fund's first closing; fundraising commenced nine months before, in July 2018.

CAP I will invest in "value-add and transitional" office buildings in Asia's key gateway cities, specifically Singapore, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Osaka and Tokyo, CapitaLand said in a Singapore Exchange filing.

James Lim, CEO of CapitaLand Investment Management, said: "We are delighted with the successful first closing of CAP I and welcome several new investors to the CapitaLand's fund management platform. CAP I has a ready pipeline of investment opportunities for capital deployment and we expect to deploy capital in the coming months."

CapitaLand is in advanced discussion with several groups and expects subsequent closings for the fund, he added.

Before CAP I was announced, CapitaLand previously raised US$556 million in its first closing of Credo I China, the company's first discretionary real estate debt fund, in February 2019. CapitaLand expects the Credo I China fund to raise a total of US$750 million for investment in offshore US dollar-denominated subordinated instruments for property in China's first and second-tier cities.