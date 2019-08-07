CapitaLand Q2 profit falls 4.2% on one-off costs from Ascendas-Singbridge acquisition

SINGAPORE - Property heavyweight CapitaLand on Wednesday morning (Aug 7) posted a 4.2 per cent drop in net profit to $579.8 million for its second quarter, from $605.5 million a year ago.

This was mainly attributed to one-off transactions costs incurred on the acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge, which was completed on June 28.

Excluding these costs, net profit for the three months to June 30 would have increased 1.7 per cent, on higher gains from asset recycling and revaluation gains on the group's investment properties, offset by lower contribution from residential projects.

Earnings per share for the quarter was 13.9 cents, down from 14.4 cents for the year-ago period.

Revenue slumped 19.3 per cent to $1.08 billion for the quarter from $1.34 billion a year ago, mainly due to lower contributions from the residential trading business.

This was partially mitigated by higher rental revenue from the portfolio of properties in the US and Europe acquired in 2018. Revenue from investment properties grew 9.5 per cent year on year to $927.9 million during the quarter.

No dividend was declared for the second quarter, same as a year ago, because CapitaLand pays the first and final dividend only.

Lee Chee Koon, group chief executive of CapitaLand, said: "Year to date, the group has successfully unlocked capital through divestments valued at $3.4 billion, exceeding our annual asset recycling target of $3 billion. This was achieved by divesting assets that are non-core to our business and recycling quality assets into CapitaLand-sponsored Reits (real estate investment trusts), business trusts and funds to tap recurring yield."

"We remain disciplined in redeploying capital into yield-enhancing assets and new growth opportunities in developed and emerging markets to deliver sustainable growth to our investors," Mr Lee added.

Shares of CapitaLand closed up two cents or 0.578 per cent to $3.48 on Tuesday.