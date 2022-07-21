CapitaLand, Link Reits said to be vying for NTUC's $4 billion shopping malls

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) and Link Real Estate Investment Trust are among bidders vying for NTUC Enterprise Co-operative's $4 billion portfolio of shopping malls in Singapore, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Mercatus Co-operative, a unit of NTUC that holds the properties, is working with a financial adviser on the potential sale, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Mercatus manages assets worth more than $10 billion and is one of the largest mall owners by floor space in Singapore, according to its website.

Mercatus owns and runs AMK Hub, Jurong Point and Swing By @ Thomson Plaza, and co-owns Nex.

The company also has strata-titled assets within retail malls and at sites in various locations across Singapore, and One Marina Boulevard, a 31-story office building.

CICT is sounding out sources of financing for the prospective transaction, while Hong Kong's Link Reit is working with an adviser on a potential bid, said the people.

Deliberations are ongoing and the companies could decide not to proceed with offers, the people added.

CICT regularly holds discussions with other parties and evaluates possible opportunities, its representative said in response to a Bloomberg News query, adding the company will make appropriate announcements should there be any material developments.

The assets are also drawing interest from other players in Singapore, including Frasers Property and Far East Hospitality Trust, the people said.

Non-binding bids are due by the end of this month, they added.

Representatives for Frasers Property, Link Reit and Mercatus declined to comment, while a representative for Far East Hospitality did not immediately respond to requests for comment.