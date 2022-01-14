CapitaLand launches 79 Robinson Road with sustainability and smart features

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand on Friday (Jan 14) launched its landmark 29-storey Grade A office building, 79 Robinson Road, which is located in the heart of the central business district.

Built on the site of the former CPF Building, the prime office development comes with smart features such as a contactless lift system and is designed with sustainability in mind with energy-saving features.

It is jointly owned by the Singapore property giant and Japanese partners Mitsui & Co and Tokyo Tatemono Co and currently has about 93 per cent committed occupancy.

Sixteen multinational companies in various sectors such as banking, law, aviation and telecommunications have signed on as tenants. These include Allianz, BOC Aviation, EFG Bank and Howden Insurance.

An exclusive duplex office space on the 27th and 28th storeys, called The Sky Village, is occupied by Boston Consulting Group.

Tenants also have access to Bridge+, CapitaLand's flexible workspace and community platform which takes up 56,000 sq ft across three storeys. It has a second location at Ascent building in Singapore Science Park.

Hot desks, private suites, meeting rooms and collaborative spaces have been available for rent at 79 Robinson Road since January last year. A flexi desk goes for $550 a month, and a customisable private suite can be rented at $850 a month.

Event organisers that have pivoted to hybrid events can also use Bridge+ spaces which offer live-streaming equipment.

Members of Bridge+ at 79 Robinson Road include the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub, fintech firm BondEvalue and The FinLab, UOB's innovation accelerator.

With hybrid work arrangements becoming part of the new normal, developers and designers need to rethink how to build and design workplaces, such as provide more collaborative spaces, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who was the guest of honour at the launch.

"I am glad to know that 79 Robinson Road is well-equipped with Bridge+… (which) integrates conventional office spaces and flexible spaces, such as co-working and meeting facilities."

Mr Lee added that the ministry will study trends like work-from-home or work-away-from-office, and how they may shape land use. It has also been engaging developers in conversations on the impact of hybrid work arrangements on development plans.

The building, which received the Building and Construction Authority's Green Mark Platinum award, was designed to achieve a lower carbon footprint, in-line with the sustainability goals of the Singapore Green Plan 2020.

For instance, it uses double-glazed glass that cuts down on outdoor heat permeating the interior spaces, reducing the need for air-conditioning. Point light fixtures also adjusts in intensity according to the amount of sunlight available.