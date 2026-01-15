Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) has agreed to divest Bukit Panjang Plaza for $428 million in cash, its manager said in a bourse filing on Jan 14.

The manager of the real estate investment trust (Reit) did not disclose the identity of the buyer, which real estate news platform Mingtiandi reported to be US asset manager Hines. The deal was brokered by JLL on behalf of CICT.

The sale comprises 90 strata lots, as well as the plant, mechanical and electrical equipment located in them

The move is part of CICT’s broader portfolio reconstitution strategy, under which asset divestments may be considered to enable capital redeployment into potential growth opportunities, or other strategic purposes, the manager noted.

Tan Choon Siang, chief executive and executive director of the manager, expects the sale to help optimise CICT’s portfolio, strengthen financial flexibility for growth, and create value for stakeholders.

The manager does not expect the sale to have a material effect on the net asset value per unit of CICT and the distribution per unit of CICT for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2026.

Net proceeds from the sale, amounting to $421.2 million, will provide the Reit with “greater financial flexibility to repay debt, finance any capital expenditure, asset enhancement works and investments and/or finance general corporate and working capital requirements”, the manager explained.

Based on a valuation report by Cushman & Wakefield, the properties were valued at $389 million as at Dec 31, 2025.