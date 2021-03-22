Capitaland calls for trading halt pending announcement

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Property giant CapitaLand requested a halt in trading of its shares on Monday morning (March 22), pending the release of an announcement, according to a stock exchange filing.

Trading in units of its Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts, Ascott Residence Trust, Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust, Ascendas Reit, Capitaland China Trust and Ascendas India Trust was also halted.

Shares of CapitaLand, which has a market capitalistion of $17.4 billion, closed on Friday at $3.31.