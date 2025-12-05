CapitaLand Ascott Trust, Sheng Siong to replace Olam, Yangzijiang Financial on STI reserve list

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

There will be no changes to the constituents of the STI after the latest review, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Dec 4.

SINGAPORE – Hospitality player CapitaLand Ascott Trust and supermarket chain operator Sheng Siong Group will be joining the Straits Times Index’s (STI) reserve list, following the December quarterly review.

They will take the place of two companies that will be exiting: food and agricultural giant Olam Group and investment management company Yangzijiang Financial, which were added to the list in the September review.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust (Clas) had previously been on the reserve list before its exit in September.

The STI reserve list is made up of the five highest-ranking non-constituents of the STI by market capitalisation.

Stocks on the reserve list replace STI constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate action before the next quarterly review.

The other three companies on the reserve list are Keppel Real Estate Investment Trust, NetLink NBN Trust and Suntec Reit.

The changes take effect at the start of business on Dec 22. The next review takes place in March 2026.

FTSE Russell partners the Singapore Exchange and SPH Media Trust to jointly calculate the STI.

The index is used as the basis for a range of financial products, including exchange-traded funds, warrants, futures and other derivatives.

It is reviewed quarterly in accordance with the index ground rules, and to facilitate the inclusion of eligible initial public offering stocks.