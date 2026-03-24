CapitaLand Ascendas Reit invests $1.4 billion on two Singapore assets, Japan data centre

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Reit is entering Japan through the acquisition of a 49 per cent interest in a Tier 3 hyperscale data centre in Osaka for $620.7 million.

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand Ascendas Reit (Clar) is continuing its portfolio refresh with $1.4 billion worth of acquisitions across Singapore and Japan, it said on March 24.

In Singapore, it is set to buy all of 25 Loyang Crescent – a cluster of ramp-up logistics and industrial buildings – for $504.2 million. It has also bought a 50 per cent interest in Ascent, a premium business space property for $245 million. A global sovereign wealth fund will acquire the remainder of Ascent.

The real estate investment trust is also entering Japan through the acquisition of a 49 per cent interest in a Tier 3 hyperscale data centre in Osaka for $620.7 million. The remaining interest in the data centre is held by a fund managed by Mitsui & Co Realty Management.

Clar said it is also launching a preferential offering to raise $900 million. Nearly $500 million will be used to finance the Japan and Singapore acquisitions, with the rest used to fund previously announced asset buys.

William Tay, chief executive officer and executive director of Clar’s manager, said: “These assets strengthen our presence in Singapore... while expanding into developed markets such as Japan with healthy market fundamentals and demand drivers.”

“Clar’s new expansion into Japan reflects our disciplined approach to scaling and diversifying Clar’s global data centre portfolio across key established digital hubs with strong demand drivers and connectivity.”

Accretive acquisitions

The three asset purchases are also expected to be cumulatively and individually accretive on a pro forma basis, it added. The distribution per unit accretion is expected to be around 3.18 cents, or 2.1 per cent, if the acquisitions were completed on Jan 1, 2025.

With the buys, Clar’s Singapore assets under management (AUM) value will increase to about $13.2 billion and make up about two-thirds of its total portfolio AUM. The occupancy and weighted average lease expiry of Clar’s portfolio will also increase to 91.5 per cent and 4.3 years, respectively.

The 40.5 megawatt Japan hyperscale data centre has the potential for a 13.3 per cent capacity expansion, added Clar.

Its purchase and the Loyang purchase are set to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

Real estate services company CBRE brokered the Loyang deal.

Loh Lee Fen, head of industrial capital markets, Singapore at CBRE, said: “Singapore continues to cement its position as one of the region’s most reliable investment destinations.”

“The softening of interest rates to their lowest levels since 2022 has further strengthened buying momentum. Well stabilised assets with good tenant covenant and long leases are popular given the resilience and clarity of income they provide in today’s environment,” she added. THE BUSINESS TIMES