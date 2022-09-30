Capgemini moves Asia-Pacific HQ to Singapore from Hong Kong

SINGAPORE - Leading business consultancy Capgemini has officially opened its regional headquarters here after moving key functions from Hong Kong.

Capgemini previously had a head office in Hong Kong for its Asia-Pacific business while the Singapore facility housed its South-east Asia operations.

The French-based multinational, with consulting, technology services and digital transformation businesses, will now run those functions out of the new 1,244 sq m office in the Marina Bay Financial Centre area in downtown Singapore.

Capgemini Asia-Pacific chief executive Olaf Pietschner said at the opening on Thursday that "there is a strong focus from the group to accelerate its growth in Singapore" and it is exploring options of expanding organically and via acquisitions.

Earlier this month, Capgemini acquired Aodigy Asia-Pacific, a Singapore-based company that specialises in customer relationship management solutions.

Capgemini South-east Asia managing director Wendy Koh said Singapore is a key growth pillar for the company with financial services, the public sector, telecoms and energy and utilities among its key segments here.

Mr Pietschner said: "We have a lot of global clients that want help from us to enter the South-east Asia market."

They come from industries ranging from consumer goods to retail and manufacturing, he added.

The Asia-Pacific and Latin America recorded a year-on-year increase in revenue of 41.5 per cent for the first half of the year - the biggest of all the regions the company operates in.

Revenue in Capgemini's main market of France rose only 12.8 per cent year on year.

Ms Koh said the growth areas in the region are in digital transformation, customer relationship management, streamlining of processes and supply chains and workforce talent management.

Mr Pietschner added that sustainability is another big growth area, with clients looking for help to become more environmentally friendly.

"It could be strategy consulting to help utilities switch to renewable energy, it could be around helping banks to move to e-statements or to digitise internal processes, so there's less paperwork," he said.