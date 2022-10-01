Capgemini moves Asia-Pacific HQ to Singapore from HK

Leading business consultancy Capgemini has officially opened its regional headquarters here after moving key functions from Hong Kong.

Capgemini previously had a head office in Hong Kong for its Asia-Pacific business while the Singapore facility housed its South-east Asia operations.

The French-based multinational, with consulting, technology services and digital transformation businesses, will now run those functions out of the new 1,244 sq m office in the Marina Bay Financial Centre area in downtown Singapore.

Capgemini Asia-Pacific chief executive Olaf Pietschner said at the opening on Thursday that "there is a strong focus from the group to accelerate its growth in Singapore", and it is exploring options of expanding organically and via acquisitions.

Earlier this month, Capgemini acquired Aodigy Asia-Pacific, a Singapore-based company that specialises in customer relationship management solutions.

Capgemini South-east Asia managing director Wendy Koh said Singapore is a key growth pillar for the company, with financial services, the public sector, telecommunications and energy and utilities among its key segments here.

Mr Pietschner said: "We have a lot of global clients that want help from us to enter the South-east Asia market."

They come from industries ranging from consumer goods to retail to manufacturing, he added.

The Asia-Pacific and Latin America recorded a year-on-year increase in revenue of 41.5 per cent for the first half of the year - the biggest of all the regions the company operates in.

Revenue in Capgemini's main market of France rose only 12.8 per cent year on year.