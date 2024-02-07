Cancer treatment firm plans to raise $26.2m via SGX Catalist listing

Dr Djeng Shih Kien hopes his company can provide a place for people to get their answers on what to do after people get a cancer diagnosis. PHOTO: ST FILE
Sue-Ann Tan
Business Correspondent
SINGAPORE - Cancer treatment firm Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings plans to raise $26.2 million through offering 114 million shares, as it seeks to list on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange.

The initial public offering is aimed at enabling the company to achieve long-term growth both organically and through acquisitions, and bring in advanced healthcare technologies that can make the treatment process for cancer patients quicker and easier, said the firm’s founder and chief executive Djeng Shih Kien in an interview with The Straits Times.

