Can mandatory disclosures ease minority shareholders' concerns?

Although the dust appears to have settled on the controversy surrounding the proposed merger of Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT), it is worth pondering the role that regulators can play when it comes to handling similar controversies in future.

This is important as it looks very much like there will be more mergers involving real estate investment trusts (Reits) in the months ahead, given that many are seeking to attain large size and to grow as quickly as possible.