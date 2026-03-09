Cafe chain and grocer The Providore closes all 6 Singapore outlets

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore - Home-grown cafe chain, deli and grocer The Providore said on Instagram that all its outlets have ceased operations on March 9, without disclosing the reason for the closure.

The brand had six outlets in Downtown Gallery, Mandarin Gallery, Paya Lebar Quarter, Raffles Place, VivoCity and Wisma Atria. Its outlet at Wisma Atria was a collaboration with Hong Kong cafe chain Jomo.

The Providore Singapore also had a warehouse in Ayer Rajah with a retail section that stocked its range of gourmet food, wine, beer, spirits, and bespoke gifts. Its head office was located there as well.

Both the Ayer Rajah warehouse and head office are listed as permanently closed on Google Maps. According to its website, the warehouse’s retail section was closed as of September 2020.

In its Instagram post announcing the closure, the brand thanked customers for its “long-term support and kindness”. It added that it looked forward to meeting customers again “in another form in the future”.

Established in 2013, The Providore Singapore was among the earlier entrants into The Republic’s emerging cafe scene.

It soon built a following among office crowds for its brunch mains and premium retail offerings, including cheeses, gourmet food, bakes and groceries.

But the chain has downsized of late, closing its Raffles City outlet in April 2025 after four years.