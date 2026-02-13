Straitstimes.com header logo

ByteDance’s new AI video model goes viral as China looks for second DeepSeek moment

Seedance wins praise on Weibo for generating complex videos.

Seedance 2.0 was designed for professional film, e-commerce, and advertising productions.

BEIJING ByteDance’s new video-generating artificial intelligence (AI) model has already impressed the likes of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and gone viral in China, where it has been compared to DeepSeek and won praise for its ability to produce cinematic storylines with just a few prompts.

While text-centric AI models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DeepSeek’s R1 have become widely adopted, models that specialise in generating videos and pictures represent the next frontier in the technology’s potential for disruption.

TikTok parent ByteDance, which officially unveiled Seedance 2.0 on Feb 12, said in a statement that the system was designed for professional film, e-commerce, and advertising productions, because it was capable of processing text, images, audio and video simultaneously, lowering the cost of creating content.

The product launch comes as China and investors around the world are on the lookout for a successor to Chinese start-up DeepSeek’s R1 and V3 models, whose global debut early in 2025 triggered a systemic shock.

On Chinese social media, Seedance 2.0 drew comparisons to DeepSeek’s meteoric rise to fame.

“Early last year, the release of DeepSeek-R1 sparked heated debate in the US tech community over a ‘Sputnik moment’,” Chinese state-backed newspaper Global Times wrote in an editorial on Feb 11. “This year, the continued breakout success of Seedance 2.0 and similar innovations has gone even further, giving rise to a wave of admiration for China within Silicon Valley.”

The buzz generated by Seedance 2.0 was underscored when the world’s richest man, Mr Musk, replied to a post praising the model on his social media platform X by commenting: “It’s happening fast.” Users on China’s Weibo microblogging platform shared videos generated by the AI model that showcased the complexity and image quality of its output, no matter how bizarre the prompt.

One two-minute video, which had been viewed around a million times on Weibo, depicted rapper and record producer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and reality TV star Kim Kardashian as characters in a palace drama set in imperial China, speaking and singing in Mandarin. Hashtags related to Seedance 2.0 have racked up tens of millions of clicks on Weibo, including one from state-owned newspaper Beijing Daily that read “from DeepSeek to Seedance, China’s AI has succeeded”. REUTERS

