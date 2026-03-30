BYD’s profit slump shows China’s EV downturn is far from over

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BYD’s exports have held up so far in 2026, in contrast to the slump in domestic sales, and the Chinese auto giant is looking to sell 1.3 million cars outside China in 2026.

BEIJING – BYD chairman Wang Chuanfu warned of further pain ahead for China’s electric vehicle (EV) industry after the world’s biggest EV maker delivered its third straight quarter of disappointing earnings.

Competition “has reached a fever pitch and is undergoing a brutal ‘knockout stage’”, Mr Wang wrote in a letter to shareholders in the company’s annual report released on March 27.

BYD’s steeper-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter earnings capped a year in which the company saw its first annual profit drop in four years and its smallest revenue growth in six, despite outselling Tesla globally. The comments signal that relentless competition in the world’s biggest car market has yet to run its course.

The Chinese auto giant’s ascent to global dominance is facing a reality check as it struggles with slowing sales at home, forcing the industry bellwether to spend heavily to keep up with tech-centric models being rolled out by the likes of newcomer Xiaomi.

On March 27, BYD’s American depositary receipts fell 5.4 per cent, the most since early February, after fourth-quarter net income tumbled 38 per cent to 9.3 billion yuan (S$1.7 billion), while revenue declined about 14 per cent to 237.7 billion yuan – both figures missing average analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Sales have slumped in the first two months of 2026 and, after dominating the Chinese market for years, BYD has now ceded the top spot to Geely Automobile Holdings.

This has pushed BYD to increasingly look abroad, where demand for its models is booming and the carmaker generates more profit for each vehicle it sells.

Exports have held up so far in 2026, in contrast to the slump in domestic sales, and BYD is looking to sell 1.3 million cars outside China in 2026. Still, it is an expensive and high-stakes endeavour for the EV brand, which is pouring money into building factories overseas to circumvent tariffs and other trade barriers.

With inflation driving up costs, Citigroup estimated that BYD’s car sales in China will turn unprofitable in the first quarter, making the company rely entirely on exports to make money in that business.

Besides increased competition, some of BYD’s woes have been self-inflicted.

Some Chinese customers have taken to social media to complain about God’s Eye, the highly touted sophisticated system that is designed to spot dangers on the road and practically let the car drive itself.

Amid great fanfare, BYD in 2025 announced that God’s Eye would go not only into its premium vehicles but also become a standard feature across its line-up – even for cheap hatchbacks. The move was designed to cement BYD’s dominance in the world’s largest auto market by offering advanced tech that its rivals charge a premium for, but at no extra cost.

But the issues the company has faced surrounding God’s Eye have highlighted the limits of some of BYD’s technology and illustrate a potential downside to adding advanced systems to cars before all their kinks are worked out.

Amid criticism for lagging behind software-centric rivals like Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi, BYD is showing signs of betting more pragmatically on offering solutions to concerns about driving range rather than flashy smart driving features.

Earlier in March, it unveiled its latest generation of so-called “blade batteries” and ultra-fast flash charging architecture, which is capable of refilling the newest batteries from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in five minutes, and close to fully charged in nine minutes.

Still, BYD’s Hong Kong-listed shares are on track for their best month in over a year, as surging oil prices due to the Iran war brighten the outlook for electric vehicle sales.

The stock is up nearly 12 per cent in March, along with EV peers Nio and Zhejiang Leapmotor Technologies. The sector had slumped in recent months on worries over sluggish demand and tough price competition in China.

Investors had been looking out for BYD’s guidance for the current year on the chances for an export-led recovery.

Though automakers have yet to report their sales figures for March, the first full month since the Persian Gulf conflict began, early signs point to BYD and other Chinese EV makers benefiting from the resulting surge in crude oil prices.

But sustaining this spike in consumer interest in EVs will require the industry to make massive infrastructure investments to bridge the current shortfall in charging stations, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Joanna Chen.

Even before the Iran war’s oil shock, EV penetration rates had been rising across Asia – with a few notable exceptions such as Japan. In China, EVs and plug-in hybrids account for more than half of all auto sales, thanks to the government’s push to promote the growth of a home-grown industry based on alternative energy. South-east Asian countries have EV adoption rates of around 40 per cent, exceeding levels in Britain and Europe, and making them among the most electric-friendly in the world, according to British-based think-tank Ember.

China is set to reap most of the gains from a surge in EV demand as the world’s top producer of EVs. Overseas shipments of electric cars and plug-in petrol-electric hybrids in the first two months of 2026 – before the war began – had already more than doubled from a year ago, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

But in 2025, BYD’s profit fell 19 per cent to 32.6 billion yuan as revenue inched up 3.5 per cent to 804 billion yuan. Its closely watched gross margin shrank to a three-year low of 17.7 per cent, down from 19.4 per cent in 2024. BLOOMBERG