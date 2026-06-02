BYD sales rise for first time in 9 months on overseas demand

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BYD delivered 383,453 vehicles in May, up 0.3 per cent from a year earlier. Of that, 160,644 were sold in overseas markets.

HONG KONG – BYD’s total vehicle sales rose for the first time in nine months in May, buoyed by strong international demand as high oil prices spur the switch to electric cars.

The Chinese automaker delivered 383,453 vehicles in May, up 0.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to a statement on June 1. Of that, 160,644 were sold in overseas markets, underscoring the importance of BYD’s global expansion as demand at home cools. The company is aiming to sell 1.3 million cars outside China this year, around 25 per cent more than in 2025.

The data helps lift investors sentiment after BYD reported a steep profit decline in the previous quarter, as it continues to struggle with the phase-out of government subsidies and mounting competition from rival Chinese automakers.

BYD is counting on a raft of new models and fast-charging batteries to drive sales for the rest of 2026. Facing pressure from a domestic price war, the firm has been aggressively expanding abroad, with sales soaring in Europe. The company is negotiating with Stellantis and other European automakers to take over underutilized factories in the region earlier.

Early signs suggest BYD could soon gain traction in the Canadian market as government officials debate how to allocate a new low‑tariff quota for Chinese‑made electric vehicles. The quota, created under a January trade deal, aims to open the market to Chinese brands that are still relatively new to Canada’s consumers. BLOOMBERG