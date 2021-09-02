Businesses step up efforts to nudge staff to get vaccinated

Mr Rishi Kesh Rai, an operations manager at cleaning company Springmount Services, was not keen on getting vaccinated against Covid-19 until a supervisor pointed out that his job puts him at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

"My boss told me, 'Hey, you are not young any more, don't play around (with your health)'. He wanted me to protect myself because I work with so many people."

The 66-year-old went for the Pfizer jab, and is fully vaccinated.

Like Mr Rai's employers, businesses across Singapore have stepped up efforts to encourage their staff to get inoculated.

This comes after an advisory on how to manage unvaccinated employees was issued on Aug 23 by the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF).

In the advisory, the tripartite partners urged employers to roll out a regime to get their staff vaccinated or put them through regular testing for Covid-19.

Fast-food chain McDonald's expects its staff vaccination rate to hit at least 95 per cent by next month.

Some of its employees who are unable to be vaccinated for medical or personal reasons have been placed in non-customer-facing roles such as kitchen operations.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been working with public transport operators to encourage front-line workers to get vaccinated. More than 99 per cent of them have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and more than 95 per cent are fully vaccinated.

LTA said it is working closely with the operators and the National Transport Workers' Union on the implementation of the "vaccinate or regular test" regime.

Operators already administer antigen rapid tests (ARTs) for public transport workers who work near existing Covid-19 clusters. Workers who are medically eligible but choose to remain unvaccinated may have to pay for their own ART kits, said an LTA spokesman.

PERIOD OF ADJUSTMENT It is a new normal. Certainly, there will be adjustments that companies, staff and customers will have to make, but the adjustment period will pass... Any unhappiness would be relatively short term. ASSOCIATION OF SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES PRESIDENT KURT WEE, on businesses adjusting to the "vaccinate or regular test" regime.

Industry leaders and observers said the "vaccinate or regular test" regime takes a shot at changing the way businesses operate in the new normal, but it will take time for companies to learn how to manage staff who are not inoculated.

The regime will be mandatory from Oct 1 for employees in selected sectors, including healthcare and eldercare, and settings with children aged 12 and below.

Businesses outside the specified sectors that wish to implement such a regime can also do so.

Employers can also require unvaccinated but medically eligible workers to bear Covid-19-related expenses incurred for them over and above those incurred for vaccinated employees, the tripartite partners said. These include the cost of test kits and stay-home notice accommodation.

SNEF executive director Sim Gim Guan told The Straits Times that a common question the federation received from employers was whether they could ask employees to declare their vaccination status.

Employers can do so for business purposes, he said. He added that most companies plan to find out the vaccination status of their staff before determining whether to implement the "vaccinate or regular test" regime voluntarily.

Association of Small and Medium Enterprises president Kurt Wee said many businesses are supportive of the regime.

"It is a new normal. Certainly, there will be adjustments that companies, staff and customers will have to make, but the adjustment period will pass... Any unhappiness would be relatively short term."

The Singapore Business Federation's chief executive Lam Yi Young said businesses can play their part by communicating the benefits of vaccination to their staff, engaging them to address their concerns and giving them full support to get inoculated.

Human resource experts said the guidelines play a role in the Government's plan to mitigate the risks from Covid-19 and its variants.

But vaccination remains voluntary, stressed professional services firm KPMG Singapore's head of people Janice Foo, adding that companies must reassure employees that they have a choice, without any worry about their jobs.

She pointed out that the guidelines requiring payment for test kits - regardless of how payment is recovered - apply to events and dining in at restaurants.

"The application... to the workplace is an extension of the existing approach," Ms Foo said, noting that the guidelines do not apply to employees who are medically ineligible for the vaccines.

NeXT Career Consulting Group managing director Paul Heng urged employers to exercise caution in navigating the guidelines and "apply them effectively to meet the needs of their business, as well as society at large".

For one thing, the deduction of employees' monthly income is a "management prerogative that must be used stringently", he said.

"Employers can exercise this prerogative, but whenever possible, do it with a reasonable pair of hands and, for those who are unionised, with their respective union's professional knowledge and support."

• Additional reporting by Yeo Shu Hui