Bursa Malaysia courts young firms and investors in bid to rejuvenate local stock market

SINGAPORE – Malaysia’s stock exchange wants to list more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as it takes steps to bring younger companies, as well as a new generation of investors, to the local stock market, a senior executive at the bourse said.

As Malaysia’s economy and the fund-raising outlook improve, Bursa Malaysia is aiming to list 42 companies in 2024, which will be a high compared with the 32 firms that launched initial public offerings (IPOs) on the exchange in 2023 and the 35 that did so in 2022, chief executive Muhamad Umar Swift told The Straits Times recently.

This comes at a time when the IPO markets in Asia, particularly in China, Hong Kong and Singapore, have yet to bounce back after falling to a low in recent years.

In the first quarter of the year, the Asia-Pacific recorded 119 IPO deals that raised US$5.8 billion (S$7.8 billion) in proceeds, compared with 175 deals and US$12.7 billion raised in the same period in 2023, according to EY.

But Mr Umar noted that Malaysia is backed by a growing real economy, and foreign investors have been returning to the market.

Local investor confidence is picking up too. Malaysia’s economy expanded by 4.2 per cent in the first quarter of the year, faster than expected, driven by private spending and a rebound in exports.

The country’s benchmark stock index is up by more than 20 per cent since January, closing at 1,596.68 on May 31. Meanwhile, shares of Bursa Malaysia have jumped by 22 per cent since May.

In fact, Malaysia’s IPO market has been one of the most active in the region, with 19 listings since the start of the year, compared with just one in Singapore.

Mr Umar added that some of the 42 IPOs targeted are in emerging sectors such as those offering medical technology, including in-vitro fertilisation, or IVF, and represent “interesting new areas for the exchange”.

A higher number of IPOs in Malaysia can potentially also benefit other exchanges such as Singapore’s over the longer term, as some listed firms could seek secondary listings on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for greater exposure, experts said.

Malaysian companies that have secondary listings on the SGX include glovemaker Top Glove, IHH Healthcare, oil palm plantation TSH Resources and Malaysia Smelting Corp.

Still, hitting the 2024 IPO target will not be easy, with firms still likely to hold back on going public due to high interest rates and low valuations as well as political uncertainty within the country.

Mr Umar agreed that more must be done.

“We have been seeing the fixed deposit pool in Malaysia growing since 2018, so we need to mobilise some of those funds and channel them back to the equity markets to get new businesses moving.”

To encourage more companies to list, Bursa Malaysia and the country’s capital markets regulator shortened the approval time for IPOs on both the Main and Ace markets to three months from four to 12 months starting from March. In comparison, the IPO process for SGX takes around four months.