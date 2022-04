SINGAPORE - Contaminated marine fuel oil sold to dozens of ships that had bunkered in Singapore earlier in the year is likely to have been due to the use of cheap blending components originating from Venezuela, industry sources told The Straits Times.

Some oil traders are buying cheaper blending alternatives amid volatile oil prices, which have risen as much as 36 per cent since the start of the year. These alternatives are contaminating the fuel used by ships, which can damage their engines.