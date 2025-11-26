GIC, Brookfield make $3.4 billion takeover offer for Australian-listed National Storage Reit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SYDNEY - Brookfield Asset Management and Singapore’s GIC offered to buy Sydney-listed National Storage Reit in a deal valuing the self-storage provider at A$4.02 billion (S$3.4 billion).

Investors in National Storage will receive A$2.86 for each share, the company said on Nov 26. The shares closed the previous day at A$2.26 and were halted for the announcement.

National Storage said it will let the bidding group carry out exclusive due diligence until Dec 7 in order to generate a binding offer. The company said it aims to strike deal with the suitors by that date.

National Storage operates more than 270 storage centres across Australia and New Zealand. It’s the largest self-storage provider in Australia.

A deal would help rejuvenate dealmaking in Australia, where activity has stumbled with the collapse of potential blockbuster deals including BHP Group’s aborted approach for US$43 billion (S$56 billion) rival Anglo American.

The volume of mergers and acquisitions involving Australian companies as either targets or sellers has fallen to around US$70 billion this year, a 30 per cent decline from the same period in 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

GIC, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, doesn’t publicise its assets under management, but Global SWF estimates the firm manages assets worth US$936 billion. In July, GIC said that real estate valuations were potentially bottoming, presenting attractive investment opportunities.

Brookfield manages about US$40 billion in real estate across the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Brookfield and Singapore state investor Temasek have engaged in several significant real estate. It May, Brookfield agreed to buy a $535 million portfolio of industrial and business park properties from a Temasek-backed Mapletree Industrial Trust.

BLOOMBERG