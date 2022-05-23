Broadcom in talks to acquire cloud company VMware

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Broadcom is in talks to acquire cloud computing company VMware, according to people familiar with the matter, setting up a blockbuster tech deal that would vault the chipmaker into a highly specialised area of software.

The discussions are ongoing and there is no guarantee they will lead to a purchase, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is not public.

VMware currently has a market valuation of about US$40 billion (S$55 billion). Assuming a typical premium, the potential deal price would be higher, though the terms under consideration were unclear.

The transaction would extend a run of acquisitions for Broadcom's Malaysia-born chief executive Tan Hock Eng, who has built one of the largest and most diversified companies in the chip industry.

Software has been a key focus in recent years, with Broadcom buying CA Technologies in 2018 and Symantec's enterprise security business in 2019.

A representative for VMware declined to comment. A representative for Broadcom was not available for comment.

In March, Mr Tan told analysts on a post-earnings call that Broadcom had the capacity for a "good size" acquisition.

"Investors have been increasingly focused on Broadcom's appetite for another strategic or platform enterprise software acquisition - especially given the recent compression in software valuation," Wells Fargo analysts wrote after Bloomberg News' report.

"An acquisition of VMware would be considered as making strategic sense; consistent with Broadcom's focus on building out a deepening enterprise infrastructure software strategy."

Broadcom makes a wide range of electronics, with its products going into everything from the iPhone to industrial equipment. But data centres have become a critical source of growth, and bulking up on software gives the company more ways to target that market.

Broadcom was previously in talks to acquire SAS Institute, a closely held software company valued at US$15 billion to US$20 billion. But those discussions ended last year without a deal.

Mr Tan also was thwarted in his biggest takeover attempt of them all: a bid to buy rival chipmaker Qualcomm. He had to walk away from that deal in 2018 after Broadcom encountered resistance from the Trump administration.

One concern was Broadcom's Singapore headquarters, and the company has since switched its domicile to the United States. It is now based in San Jose, California, about 32km from VMware's Palo Alto headquarters.

VMware, founded in 1998, is a pioneering Silicon Valley company that has already changed hands a number of times. It invented so-called virtualisation software, which consolidated applications and workloads on a smaller number of server computers by using each server to handle more than one program.

But as more tasks moved to the cloud, VMware struggled to keep up growth and carve out a key role for itself. The company eventually forged a close partnership with Amazon.com, one of the biggest providers of cloud storage and services.