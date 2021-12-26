Britain's Selfridges sold to Thai joint venture for $7.3 billion

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The billionaire dynasty behind Selfridges & Co has sold the British department store operator to a Thai-Austrian joint venture for about £4 billion (S$7.3 billion) in one of the biggest British retail deals in years.

The Weston family said Central Group, which is owned by the Chirathivats, one of Asia's wealthiest families, and Signa Holding of Austria, have formed a joint venture to buy the retail group.

Central and Signa will own the chain in a 50-50 partnership, according to a statement late on Thursday (Dec 23), London time.

The purchase price was not formally disclosed, but is close to £4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the transaction who asked not to be named because the information is confidential.

This makes it one of the top 10 biggest takeovers targeting a British company this year, according to Bloomberg data.

Bloomberg previously reported that the Weston family was considering a sale following an approach from an interested party and appointed Credit Suisse as an adviser in June.

Selfridges, founded in 1908 by Harry Gordon Selfridge, is best known for the giant store on London's Oxford Street that has long been a mecca for fashion enthusiasts. There are also Selfridges stores in Manchester and Birmingham.

The business was bought by Canadian businessman Galen Weston for almost £600 million in 2003 and has since expanded to include other department store chains, including Arnotts and Brown Thomas in Ireland, Holt Renfrew in Canada and De Bijenkorf in the Netherlands.

Overall, the group operates 25 stores worldwide across its five brands.

The sale to Central and Signa does not include Holt Renfrew, which will remain with the Weston family.

Central Group is a fourth-generation family-owned company involved in a host of industries from real estate and retailing to hospitality and restaurants.

The Chirathivat family had the 20th-largest fortune in Asia, worth US$12.9 billion (S$17.5 billion), according to a ranking compiled in November 2020 by Bloomberg News.

Famous Properties Signa was founded by retail and real estate entrepreneur Rene Benko, who owns or has stakes in some of the world's most famous properties, including the Chrysler Building in New York.