Oil giant BP profit triples to $12.8 billion in second quarter

LONDON (AFP) - British oil giant BP returned to profit in the second quarter following a big loss due to its exit from Russia over the war in Ukraine, company results showed on Tuesday (Aug 2).

The company reported a net profit of US$9.3 billion (S$12.8 billion) - a threefold increase from the same three-month period last year - following a US$20.4 billion loss in the first quarter.

BP is the latest energy firm to post bumper earnings as oil and gas prices have soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

British rival Shell last week reported a fivefold surge in second-quarter profit to US$18 billion, while France's TotalEnergies raked in US$6 billion over the same period.

BP said in its earnings statement that it expects oil prices "to remain elevated in the third quarter due to ongoing disruption to Russian supply, reduced levels of spare capacity and with inventory levels significantly below the five-year average".