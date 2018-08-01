Boustead to develop Amcor's new production and warehouse facility in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Boustead Projects on Wednesday (Aug 1) said its co-investment partner, Boustead Development Partnership (BDP), has secured a contract to develop a new integrated production and warehouse facility in Singapore, to be leased on a long-term basis to Amcor Flexibles Singapore.

Amcor Flexibles Singapore is a unit of Amcor Limited, which is listed on the Australian stock exchange. The group produces packaging for a variety of consumer products including F&B and pharmaceutical items among others.

The new Amcor facility will have a gross floor area (GFA) of about 6,922 square metres, and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2019. Amcor will carry out the design development and manufacturing of packaging for medical devices in the new facility.

Separately, Boustead Projects' wholly-owned subsidiary, Boustead Projects E&C, has been appointed as a design-and-build partner in this project.

While the value of the new contract was not disclosed, the company said the deal raises Boustead Projects' order book backlog to $242 million. This amount includes unrecognised project revenue at the end of March, plus the total value of new orders secured since then, the group said.

The addition of the Amcor facility also brings Boustead Projects' leasehold portfolio to 20 properties with over 275,000 square metres in expected GFA.

The company added that the new contract is not expected to have a material impact on the profitability, earnings per share or net tangible asset value per share of the Boustead Projects Group in the current financial year ending March 31, 2019.

Boustead Projects is an industrial real estate solutions provider, and a 53 per cent-owned subsidiary of fellow mainboard-listee Boustead Singapore.

Shares in Boustead Projects closed 0.6 per cent down at 90.5 cents apiece on Tuesday, while shares in Boustead Singapore last traded at 82.5 cents, up 1.2 per cent.