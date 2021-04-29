Bourses across region generally up; STI closes 0.06% higher

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - While bourses across the region cheered the earnings performance from Wall Street titans overnight and the Federal Reserve's move to stick with its policy rates and asset-purchase programme, Singapore shares hardly budged on Thursday.

The Straits Times Index managed to inch up 0.06 per cent, or 2.02 points, to 3,221.58 points, though gainers outnumbered losers 262 to 195 across the broad market with 2.02 billion shares worth $1.16 billion changing hands.

Jiutian Chemical, which reported a stellar first-quarter net profit that was 30 times that of the preceding year, saw heavy trading of 180.1 million shares.

Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie said the dimethylformamide and methylamine producer was Singapore's most traded Catalist-listed stock this year. He noted that the share has had a surge in daily turnover since reporting a strong turnaround profit for the second quarter last year. Before that, the counter was averaging $150,000 in daily turnover, which has since surged to $11 million. Jiutian Chemical closed flat at 10 cents.

LHN, which announced a property purchase in Geylang to expand its portfolio of co-living assets in Singapore, posted a gain of 10.87 per cent to 25.5 cents.

BHG Retail Reit shed 5.17 per cent to 55 cents, although there has not been any recent reported news on the retail property trust.

Other Asian markets had a better showing, except for South Korea. The Japan and Malaysian markets were closed for a holiday.

The Shanghai Composite was 0.52 per cent higher, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shot up by 0.80 per cent while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.25 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.23 per cent lower on profit-taking.