Boeing to deepen job cuts with 'voluntary layoff' offer

WASHINGTON • Boeing is preparing to offer buyouts to staff for a second time this year as the virus-stricken planemaker extends its workforce cuts beyond the original 10 per cent target unveiled in April.

The "voluntary layoff" will be offered largely to staff in the company's commercial airplanes unit, services division and corporate operations, said chief executive Dave Calhoun on Monday in a message to employees. More details will be made available to workers beginning next Monday.

"I truly wish the current market demand could support the size of our workforce," Mr Calhoun said. "Unfortunately, layoffs are a hard but necessary step to align to our new reality, preserve liquidity and position ourselves for the eventual return to growth."

Boeing and European rival Airbus have moved to slow production, shrink payroll and pare other costs as the coronavirus pandemic caused demand for air travel and new jetliners to collapse. The US manufacturer, which is also trying to return its grounded 737 Max to service after two fatal accidents, anticipates "a significantly smaller marketplace over the next three years", Mr Calhoun said.

Its shares rose less than 1 per cent to US$172.43 after the close of regular trading in New York.

Boeing has tumbled 47 per cent this year, the largest drop on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The Chicago-based aerospace giant has been evaluating its workforce as it completes the initial reduction announced earlier this year. In addition to about 19,000 cuts already in the pipeline, Boeing is hiring about 3,000 staff in its defence and space division, where government contracts have become a primary source of revenue. The net impact was to cause a drop of about 10 per cent of the company payroll.

As Boeing pushes to make painful additional cuts, the company is also "engaging in a full-scale enterprise transformation effort, evaluating every aspect of our business for opportunities to improve", Mr Calhoun said.

The planemaker announced last month that it was ending production of the 747 jumbo jet and studying whether to consolidate production of the 787 Dreamliner, which is manufactured in South Carolina and Washington state. The moves cast uncertainty over the future of the Everett, Washington, campus - the company's largest outpost.

BLOOMBERG