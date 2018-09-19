BlackGold unit's senior executive called for another interview by Indonesia anti-graft agency

SINGAPORE - BlackGold subsidiary PT Samantaka Batubara's president director Rudy Herlambang was called for a further round of interview by Indonesia's Komisi Pemberantasan Korupsi (KPK) or Corruption Eradication Commission, the coal mining company said late on Tuesday (Sept 18) in its response to a query by the Singapore Exchange.

This follows BlackGold's earlier announcement on Sunday that three senior executives of BlackGold, including Mr Herlambang, have been called for interviews by KPK as witness to an investigation.

The other two employees are BlackGold's executive chairman and chief executive officer Philip Cecil Rickard, chief investment officer and executive director James Rijanto.

BlackGold said that there has been no outcome on the Riau-1 Project to date and that it is also not aware of any definitive decision by the consortium on whether to proceed or not.