Bitcoin drops after Elon Musk tweets broken-heart emoji for token

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Bitcoin slid after a cryptic tweet from Elon Musk hinting at a potential split with the largest cryptocurrency, the latest post from the billionaire to buffet the token's price.

The coin dropped as much as 2.8 per cent and was trading at about US$37,850 (S$50,269) as of 9.20am in Hong Kong. The decline dented a stabilisation in the largest virtual currency and the crypto sector in general this week after a rout in May.

In his latest tweet, Mr Musk wrote "#Bitcoin" with a broken heart emoji.

The tycoon has roiled bitcoin prices with his social media messages, including a decision to suspend payments using the token to Tesla over environmental concerns.