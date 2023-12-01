Bitcoin brings $53,500 into view after more than doubling in a chaotic year

NEW YORK – Bitcoin’s chances of hitting US$40,000 (S$53,500) are top of mind for crypto speculators as they head into the final stretch of a year during which the largest digital asset more than doubled in price.

The token has rebounded about 130 per cent over the past 11 months from 2022’s crypto rout, outstripping investments like stocks or gold.

Hopes for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts in 2024, and expectations that the US will allow its first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), together created a potent elixir.

The rally weathered a US crackdown that put Sam Bankman-Fried behind bars for fraud at FTX and handed top crypto exchange Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao rap sheets and big fines.

For optimists, the drive to curb questionable practices and the recent flurry of ETF applications point to a maturing industry and the potential for wider crypto adoption.

“In order to get to US$40,000, we just need that approval for the spot Bitcoin ETF,” said Ms Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index.

The token recently lost some steam, in part as big swings in equities and currencies attracted the attention of investors, she said.

Bloomberg Intelligence expects a batch of US spot Bitcoin ETFs to win Securities and Exchange Commission approval in January. A reset in rate bets or unexpected snarls for the ETFs could yet derail Bitcoin, but for now sentiment is upbeat.

MicroStrategy, the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin, in November bought US$593 million more of the token, taking its pile to roughly US$6.5 billion.

Mr Michael Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital Holdings, on Nov 29 said Bitcoin a year from now may reach its 2021 peak of almost US$69,000.

Bitcoin reached an almost 19-month high of US$38,834 before paring the increase on Dec 1. Smaller tokens like Ether also gained. Three charts below highlight key Bitcoin trends.

Lesson from history

Bitcoin’s weekly relative-strength index, a momentum gauge, closed above 75 last week. While readings above 70 are viewed as signalling “overbought” conditions, the picture is not so straightforward.

Over the past decade, the token climbed an average 15 per cent over the subsequent month after printing a weekly RSI of more than 75 – an advance that would take it well past US$40,000.

A technical indicator that tries to capture the impetus behind an asset’s movements, the moving average convergence/divergence or MACD study, provides pause for thought.

The MACD flags ebbing momentum of late, displayed by the span of bars showing negative readings. At the same time, the Bitcoin rally has struggled to push conclusively past US$38,000.