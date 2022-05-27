Biotech firm Mirxes opens South-east Asia's first industry 4.0 facility in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Mirxes, a biotechnology company based in Singapore and a spin-off from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star), has opened the first Industry 4.0 (i4.0) in vitro diagnostics manufacturing facility in South-east Asia.

At 15,000 sq ft, this facility at JTC MedTech Hub in Jurong is the largest in the region.

Up to 50 people will also be employed on-site by next year, an increase of 66.7 per cent.

The firm is investing $8 million to produce diagnostic test kits in vitro, which means outside the living body and in an artificial environment.

It is a timely investment for the company as it accelerates the development and commercialisation of its pipeline of early detection test kits that are powered by microRNA (miRNA) technology.

Dr Zhou Lihan, co-founder and chief executive, said the new facility will further the firm's ambitions to develop and commercialise early detection tests for cancers.

The biotech firm has reported before that it intends to commercialise up to six more early detection test kits for cancer over the next six years.

Early detection tests for lung and thyroid cancer will be launched this year, with colorectal and breast cancer diagnostic tests coming up next year, and liver and ovarian cancer test kits in 2024.

Dr Zhou added that diagnostic tests for pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases are also in the pipeline.

The facility will also support the growth of the company's life sciences and infectious diseases portfolio.

"This first-of-its kind facility in South-east Asia will equip the company with the ability to address the next big challenge in healthcare - cancer, and stay prepared should we need to combat another epidemic," Dr Zhou said.

In 2019, it launched GastroClear, the first blood-based early detection test for stomach cancer.

The test detects cancer by measuring biomarkers called miRNA found in blood.

Mirxes has also harnessed miRNA technology to develop the first made-in-Singapore test kit for Covid-19.