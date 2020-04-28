Biolidics replies to SGX on appointing Aytu BioScience

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has queried Catalist-listed Biolidics over its appointment of a scandal-hit company as an exclusive distributor for rapid Covid-19 antibody test kits.

The company's board replied in a filing on Sunday night that it does not expect a material impact on its business plans from its agreement with Nasdaq-listed Aytu BioScience.

"The company will continue to monitor publicly available information on Aytu and will take appropriate steps to mitigate any potential negative financial impact on Biolidics arising from such developments," it said, without going into details on what these steps are.

Biolidics, a cancer diagnostics company, was asked how it came to pick Denver-based Aytu last week to distribute its rapid-test kits for novel coronavirus antibodies.

The SGX also asked what the financial impact could be to Biolidics from ongoing probes into claims that Aytu supplied healthcare providers with coronavirus tests from unapproved Chinese manufacturers and may have breached United States securities laws.

Biolidics said it was introduced to Aytu by a Denver-based business associate at the end of last month and was aware of media reporting on the alleged distribution of unauthorised test kits.

It still went ahead with its distributorship agreement on April 23 because it believed, after carrying out due diligence such as an assessment of Aytu's financial standing and track record, that the company would be a suitable distributor for its own coronavirus test kits.

"While the company is not privy to the grounds of investigation of potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Aytu against Aytu, the company believes that it would not be impacted by news on such investigation," said Biolidics.

It noted that it can appoint another distributor if a contractual minimum purchase quantity is not met, or immediately terminate the agreement if terms are breached by Aytu or sub-distributors.

Separately, the board told the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, that an executive's remark about commissioning some two million test kits in two months "was referring to the intended build-up in inventory in anticipation of orders for the test kits and not firm orders".

"As such, the company would like to clarify that the statement should not be interpreted as a projection by management," Biolidics added.

"The decision on the order volume by the company in the next two months will be dependent on the sales volume as well as availability of capital and human resources."

Sias also asked how Biolidics adds value to test kits that are made by a Chinese supplier in Nanjing.

The company said "such information is commercially sensitive".

"The disclosure of such information may negatively impact the competitive strength of the company," it asserted, while clarifying that the test kits do not make use of Biolidics' patented technology to extract tumour cells from small amounts of blood.

Biolidics reiterated to shareholders that it "is actively developing the market for the test kits" in Singapore, the Philippines, the European Union and the US, and seeking regulatory approval elsewhere. It also specified that it has not submitted any application to Indonesia.

Its shares saw rapid price swings last week after the announcement of the agreement with Aytu, which it said is likely to contribute positively to its revenue for the year to Dec 31.

The stock closed down 5.5 per cent to 42.5 cents yesterday.

