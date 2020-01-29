Beyond Meat products pulled from Tim Hortons Canada restaurants

Montreal (BLOOMBERG) - Tim Hortons restaurants have stopped selling Beyond Meat products at its coffee and donut shops across two of Canada's biggest provinces.

The chain had been serving both the Beyond Burger and a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich made with the company's imitation sausage products. While the items had originally been available across Canada at nearly 4,000 locations, they were scaled back in September to the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

"We introduced Beyond Meat as a limited time offer. We are always listening to our guests and testing new products that align to our core menu offerings. We may offer Beyond Meat again in the future," Tim Hortons said in an e-mailed statement.

The rollback marks a rare setback for the plant-based meat maker, which currently has partnerships with Carl's Jr, Hardee's and Dunkin' Donuts in the US, and recently announced an expansion of its partnership with Subway in Canada to begin serving meatball subs nationwide.

A Beyond Meat spokesperson confirmed this was a limited time offer and the companies may work together in the future. Restaurant Brands International Inc, the parent company of Tim Hortons, didn't respond.

Beyond Meat tumbled almost 4 per cent in New York trading Tuesday after the stock was downgraded to neutral by JPMorgan. The shares extended declines after the close of regular trading on the Tim Hortons report. The stock has soared more than fourfold since it went public last year.