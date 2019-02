PHOTO: ISTOCK



On talent as a precious resource

We are not a young, hip company like Google, but we offer permanent flexibility. Everyone is mobile; if they have paperwork to do, then they come in. Otherwise, we can work from anywhere, anytime. The mood and attitude always seem to be positive and I believe that if employees are happy, then in turn your clients will be too. The first Friday of the month is Netflix Friday. We gather in our meeting room where employees can turn on Netflix and watch whatever they want — from horror to K-drama — and help themselves to the beer in the fridge and the snacks. Mr Weng Cham Sam, Transcend Solutions

It’s paramount that our employees understand that customer service is the highest priority. We share best practices that help to keep us at the forefront of customer service delivery. We provide a best-in-class workplace environment and operational systems to give our staff a professional and empowered mindset from the get-go. Mr Jjohn Cheow, Crawfort

It begins with hiring excellent, highly motivated people and then empowering them to think outside the square, make decisions and not be afraid to fail. Knowing that they are helping to make a positive difference in millions of people’s lives every day is a powerful motivator, which ignites passion and pride that we stoke at every opportunity. Combining that with enabling people to think and act on their feet, we have a brilliant workforce to drive our business. Mr Raman Singh, Mundipharma Singapore



On growth, expansion or success

For now, we do not foresee ourselves going beyond Asia as we still want to build a strong foundation as the number one dredging contractor here. Mr Sean Kim, KSE Marine Works

Growth is measured by a number... there’s nothing ambiguous about it. Success, on the hand, is a little tougher because it’s very subjective. Success means more than growth and a healthy profit margin; it’s also about making our mark as an environmental champion. Towards this end, we’re exploring collaborative opportunities with a few local organisations. Mr Frank Chen, BR Metals

We thrive on our strong engineering team to design and implement creative solutions, effective production facilities located just two hours away in Malaysia, and a strong partnership supply chain programme for raw materials and services to fulfil our orders. We have also established a good network across the South-East Asian region to render installation and after sales services support, maintaining a high level of equipment availability with few downtimes. Mr Rodney Ham, A-Plus Automation Singapore

There are quite a few international and local brands that we see as friends of the industry. Together we are disrupting the traditional approach to retailing. Mr Ying Tze Her, SaturdayClub



On staying ahead of the pack

Continuous innovation is the heart of the company and lies in everything we do. We were the first adopters of fuel cell technology in 2010 in Singapore to provide off-grid power. Back then, no one had even heard of it! We also take lots of risks; we have made mistakes along the way, but we learn from them and do better. Mr Ken Pereira, Oneberry Technologies

Our successful reputation of delivering solutions on time and adapting to our clients’ needs is reflected in our enduring partnerships with them. Mr Palaniappan Chidambaram, Unison Consulting

Innovation is the answer. We develop our own software from scratch, so we can keep up with the latest trends, yet offer lower costs to our customers since we are not tied to any third-party licensing from other companies. As our product and services are 100 per cent owned by Fort Digital, we are free to set our pricing and cut our costs to meet market demand. Mr Teddy Jandiono, Fort Digital

Building a culture that encourages constant innovation and feedback from the team. As digital trends are constantly changing, it’s vital to stay at the forefront of our industry by testing new ideas and approaches. Additionally, in order to stay connected to consumers needs, the team needs to be empowered to share feedback so that the company can adapt fast. Mr Calvin Woon, Zion Global Marketing



On embracing technology as the way forward

Ongoing research in digital technology is opening up possibilities in quantum healing techniques. EWW is active in this area; we are extremely excited about this, and believe that expanding digital technology has great potential in our mission to support our clients’ health in ever expanding ways. Mr Jared Ang, Energy Wave Worldwide

Customers are demanding it. Now it’s not a choice that can be made by a service provider, but a default necessity, to provide digital, omni-channel or artificial intelligence with some form of natural intelligence capabilities to its customers. For traditional players, it’s a do or die situation! If they don’t transition to digital — and soon — disruptors will displace them eventually. Mr Jayesh Pajwani, Tetherfi