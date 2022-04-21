Bayer makes $8.6b in pharma sales in Asia-Pacific

Pharmaceuticals giant Bayer announced €5.8 billion (S$8.6 billion) in pharmaceutical sales last year in the Asia-Pacific. The figure is up 4.8 per cent from a year ago, marking the 10th consecutive year of growth in the region for the company's pharmaceuticals division, said a Bayer statement yesterday.

Within Asean, the company recorded an average growth of 9 per cent across the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Business in the region contributed to almost a third of its global pharmaceuticals sales.

Singapore is Bayer's Asia-Pacific headquarters for its pharmaceuticals, crop science and consumer health divisions, and Asean country group platform. The firm said 2022 will be a "breakthrough year" for its pharmaceuticals arm, with four drugs targeting cancer and cardiovascular diseases slated for launch.

Dr Ying Chen, head of commercial operations for Bayer's pharmaceuticals division in the Asia-Pacific, who has been based in Singapore since last July, reckons that committed, talented and diverse staff are central to Bayer Pharmaceutical's strong performance. In an interview with The Straits Times, she noted that its employees in Singapore stay for more than seven years on average.

Key to the sterling retention figures are a swathe of assistance and talent development programmes. Senior staff can take up a "reverse mentorship", which allows junior staff to mentor senior staff in particular skills.

Dr Catherine Donovan, head of medical affairs at Bayer Pharmaceuticals in the Asia-Pacific, said: "One of our senior leaders took it up as he wanted to learn more about social media and engaging (people across) multiple channels, and we found someone who taught him many new skills."

Gender diversity in Bayer Pharmaceuticals here has also exceeded the target of 50 per cent at each level of management set by Bayer globally, with over 60 per cent of staff in the pharmaceutical division in Singapore being women.

Talent schemes that recognise the needs of high-potential staff from different genders, cultures, professional backgrounds and age groups are in place. Said Dr Chen: "We have a tailored programme, whether (you are) a working mum, from a minority, or come from a different country. For instance, a working mum may not be able to relocate, but can still take on a global project virtually as a short-term assignment."

"The key to talent development is to make sure you have aggressive goals in mind and a clear idea of where high-potential people can develop further," said Dr Chen.