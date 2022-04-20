Bayer earns $8.5 billion in Asia-Pacific, 10th consecutive year of growth for pharma arm

SINGAPORE - Pharmaceuticals giant Bayer announced €5.8 billion (S$8.5 billion) in pharmaceutical sales last year in the Asia-Pacific region.

The figure is up 4.8 per cent from the year before, marking the 10th consecutive year of growth in the region for the company's pharmaceuticals division, said Bayer in a statement on Wednesday (April 20).

Within Asean, the company recorded an average growth of 9 per cent across Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

It also said business in the region contributed to almost one-third of its global pharmaceuticals sales.

Singapore is Bayer's Asia-Pacific headquarters for its pharmaceuticals, crop science and consumer health divisions, and Asean country group platform.

The company also said 2022 will be a "breakthrough year" for its pharmaceuticals arm, with four drugs that target cancer and cardiovascular diseases slated for launch.

Dr Ying Chen, head of commercial operations for Bayer's pharmaceuticals division in the Asia-Pacific, said the consistent strong growth in the region is testament to the value the company provides to patients in areas where medical needs are high.

Dr Chen, who has been based in Singapore since last July, reckons a committed, talented and diverse staff is central to Bayer Pharmaceutical's strong performance.

In a separate interview with The Straits Times, she noted that its employees in Singapore stay for more than seven years on average.

And key to the sterling retention figures are a swathe of assistance and talent development programmes.

Employees can work from home twice a week, and access a 24/7 employee assistance hotline for support they need, such as for their mental health.

Senior staff can take up a "reverse mentorship", which allows junior staff to mentor senior staff in particular skills.

"One of our senior leaders took it up as he wanted to learn more about social media and engaging (people across) multiple channels, and we found someone who taught him many new skills," said Dr Catherine Donovan, head of medical affairs at Bayer Pharmaceuticals in the Asia-Pacific.